Kristina Chambers sentenced in Houston crash that killed pedestrian on first date

By
Published  October 27, 2025 4:55pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston
The Brief

    • Kristina Chambers was charged with manslaughter in the death of Joseph McMullin.
    • McMullin had just left a donut shop with his date when he was struck and killed on the sidewalk.
    • Investigators alleged Chambers was driving at an excessive speed and was intoxicated.

HOUSTON - A Houston woman was sentenced Monday to 11 years and 14 days for the death of a man who was tragically killed during a first date in April 2023.

Last week, Kristina Chambers was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of 33-year-old Joseph McMullin.

Deadly 2023 crash

The backstory:

According to Houston police, McMullin had just left a donut shop with his date around 2 a.m. when he was struck and killed on the sidewalk near Voodoo Doughnut on Westheimer Road in Montrose.



Investigators alleged Chambers was driving in a Porsche at an excessive speed when she lost control, hit a curb, and fatally struck McMullin.

Prosecutors said Chambers was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit. Prosecutors also said that drugs, including cocaine, were found inside her car.

The Source: The information in this article comes from court proceedings and previous reporting, including information from Houston police.

