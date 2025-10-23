Kristina Chambers found guilty in Houston crash that killed pedestrian on first date
HOUSTON - A Houston woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a man who was tragically killed during a first date in April 2023.
Kristina Chambers was charged in the death of 33-year-old Joseph McMullin.
Deadly 2023 crash
The backstory:
According to Houston police, McMullin had just left a donut shop with his date around 2 a.m. when he was struck and killed on the sidewalk near Voodoo Doughnut on Westheimer Road in Montrose.
Investigators alleged Chambers was driving in a Porsche at an excessive speed when she lost control, hit a curb, and fatally struck McMullin.
Prosecutors said Chambers was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit. Prosecutors also said that drugs, including cocaine, were found inside her car.
The Source: The information in this article comes from court proceedings and previous reporting, including information from Houston police.