Kristina Chambers found guilty in Houston crash that killed pedestrian on first date

The Brief Kristina Chambers was charged with manslaughter in the death of Joseph McMullin. McMullin had just left a donut shop with his date when he was struck and killed on the sidewalk. Investigators alleged Chambers was driving at an excessive speed and was intoxicated.



A Houston woman has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a man who was tragically killed during a first date in April 2023.

Kristina Chambers was charged in the death of 33-year-old Joseph McMullin.

Deadly 2023 crash

The backstory:

According to Houston police, McMullin had just left a donut shop with his date around 2 a.m. when he was struck and killed on the sidewalk near Voodoo Doughnut on Westheimer Road in Montrose.

Investigators alleged Chambers was driving in a Porsche at an excessive speed when she lost control, hit a curb, and fatally struck McMullin.

Prosecutors said Chambers was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit. Prosecutors also said that drugs, including cocaine, were found inside her car.