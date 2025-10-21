Expand / Collapse search

Woman on trial for 2023 crash that killed pedestrian on first date in Montrose

October 21, 2025
The suspect is accused of driving a car at an unsafe speed through Montrose while intoxicated, ultimately hitting and killing a pedestrian.

    • Kristina Chambers is on trial for manslaughter. She's accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in 2023.
    • Police say 33-year-old Joseph McMullin was on the sidewalk outside a donut shop during a first date when he was fatally struck.
    • If found guilty, Chambers faces a sentence ranging from two to 20 years in prison.

HOUSTON - The trial for Kristina Chambers continues as she faces a manslaughter charge for the death of 33-year-old Joseph McMullin, who was tragically killed during a first date in April 2023.

According to Houston police, McMullin had just left a donut shop with his date around 2 a.m. when he was struck and killed on the sidewalk near Voodoo Doughnut on Westheimer Road in Montrose. Investigators allege Chambers was driving in a Porsche at an excessive speed when she lost control, hit a curb, and fatally struck McMullin.

Prosecutors say Chambers was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit. Prosecutors also say that drugs, including cocaine, were found inside her car.

Joseph McMullin’s date spoke to FOX 26 after the crash, describing him as "a good guy taken too soon."

Since the incident, McMullin’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against Chambers. That lawsuit alleges she was driving more than 100 miles per hour before crashing into a pole.

The trial began last week. Prosecutors presented evidence and jurors heard testimony from multiple witnesses. Prosecutors have rested their case, arguing Chambers recklessly caused McMullin’s death. The defense has called experts in toxicology and intoxication to testify so far.

The trial is set to resume Wednesday. If convicted of manslaughter, Kristina Chambers faces a sentence ranging from two to 20 years in prison.

The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 26 coverage at a Harris  County court. 

