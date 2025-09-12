Kingwood SWAT scene: Barricaded suspect sets fire on Shadow Rock Drive; 3 schools on ‘secure mode’

The Brief A warrant is being executed on Shadow Rock Drive, according to Harris County authorities. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the barricaded person fired shots and started a fire at the home. Humble ISD confirms three nearby schools are on secure mode.



SWAT officers, deputies and firefighters are at a home in Kingwood where a person is reportedly barricaded and refusing to come out.

Kingwood SWAT scene

What we know:

Harris County authorities are executing a warrant in the 2000 block of Shadow Rock Drive, near Kingwood and Woodland Hills Drives.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, authorities were serving a warrant for a man wanted for multiple charges. He says the charges consist of a felony assault charge within the county, and a possible protective warrant violation from Montgomery County.

When authorities arrived at about 11 a.m., they reportedly tried to make contact with a person inside the home, but that person refused to cooperate. The person allegedly fired shots from inside the home, striking first responders' equipment, but not any personnel.

Allegedly, more shots were heard inside the home.

Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed that "chemical munitions" were fired into the home, but they weren't effective.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the sheriff reported that the suspect started a fire at the home. No law enforcement was inside at the time.

The fire is still active as of 4 p.m., but Houston Fire's Brent Taylor says the flames are under control. Crews have been putting out the fire from "protected positions" outside the home.

Neighbors have been evacuated from their homes, and Centerpoint has been called to manage a gas point near the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and nearby homes are said to be secure from the the fire.

What we don't know:

The suspect who the warrant was for has not been identified. Authorities say he is a 46-year-old man.

It hasn't been confirmed if the person inside the home is the suspect who authorities were looking for initially.

Schools on ‘secure mode’

Local perspective:

Humble ISD confirms three nearby schools were placed on "secure mode": Bear Branch Elementary, Woodland Hills Elementary, and Kingwood Middle School.

The schools were dismissed as normal, but students who live near the scene are staying on campus until a parent or guardian picks them up.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.