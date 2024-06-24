Several residents at Kingsland Patk Apartments aren't mobile and unable to walk up and down the stairs.

FOX 26 first reported on the 55 and older apartment complex in Katy back in April. That report primarily dealt with trash issues.

At that time, residents told us about elevator malfunctions.

Gregory Hawkins's mother lives right across from an elevator, but he says it hasn't worked in more than a month. His mother, Regina, is an amputee and uses a wheelchair.

The huge complex has four elevators.

"Only one works, and it's on its last legs," Regina Hawkins said. "I have to walk to another complex over on the other side of the building."

Gregory showed us the path his disabled mother has to take to get to the one and only working elevator, and it's a haul.

"This is not a one-time thing," said resident Beverly Butts. "This is a continuous problem with the elevators."

"I have to take three flights of stairs just to check the mail," said resident Katheryn Velasquez. "Recently, I was going to check my mail and I fell. I scraped up my leg, and this one has an infection. I felt that it was necessary for me to be here right now to speak to you. After I leave here, I'm going to go to the emergency room."

Residents say the one elevator makes it hard to get emergency help.

"The EMT's could not find the elevator that worked, so they had to find a way to get the resident downstairs," said Beverly. "They were very angry,"

Gregory Hawkins is in contact with apartment management.

"Last thing I got was they were very concerned, and it was frustrating to them as well. They apologized for the inconvenience. They were working tirelessly to get it resolved with the company, but there is still no ETA or a resolution or a date," he said.

When we went to the office, it was closed. We called the emergency number, but we were unable to leave a message,