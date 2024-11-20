Kimmie Brown Elementary students relocated due to noticeable gas odor

Kimmie Brown Elementary School students were relocated after staff and students smelled a noticeable gas odor.

According to Dayton ISD, the campus was evacuated as a precaution and students were moved to Bronco Stadium by bus.

Parents who wanted to pick up their kids would do so at the stadium.

After a while, students were returned to the elementary school to be dismissed as usual.



