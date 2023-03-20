Students have returned to school from Spring Break and are back in the building for the first time since the state announced it's taking over the Houston Independent School District.

Parents and students seem to have a lot of questions about what will happen now that the Texas Education Agency confirms its taking control of Houston ISD. So beginning Tuesday, the TEA will host a series of meetings to provide answers.

"I was against it. I mean it’s unnecessary. HISD has been improving," says one HISD mom.

It’s back to the books after the break, but students are returning to what some feel is the unknown as the state prepares to take over HISD.

"I’m disappointed we couldn’t stop it, this takeover," says Geneva another HISD parent.

"I do think HISD in the past has been mismanaged," adds another mother.

"I’m kind of like 50/50," explains another HISD parent Madeeha Sheikh. "I’m not sure because I know HISD does have a lot of issues, but I would like to see some TEA pointers, actually what they’re about and what they’re going to do."

The Texas Education Agency is holding two Community Information Sessions this week including Tuesday, March 21 at Westbury High School (11911 Chimney Rock, Houston 77035) and Wednesday, March 22 at Chavez High School (8501 Howard Drive, Houston 77017). Both are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Next week there will be two more meetings, Wednesday, March 29 at the HISD Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center (4400 West 18th Street, Houston 77092) and Thursday, March 30 at Kashmere High School (6900 Wileyvale, Houston 77028). Also, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You will be able to ask questions and learn all about the TEA’s process to hire a new Superintendent and appoint a Board of Managers.

"I hope they would actually appoint people who are representative of the community," Geneva says.

Commissioner Mike Morath says the Board of Managers will be made up of volunteers from Houston.

April 6, 2023, is the deadline to apply, as the TEA says this intervention is an effort to get underperforming schools back on track. "Hopefully we can make the best of it and things will turn out ok," Geneva says.

"Everyone should have a chance at a good education.," adds an 18-year-old HISD senior. "Honestly, all of the schools should be able to provide the kids with the same level of resources in order to succeed."

The TEA is expected to announce the new Superintendent and Board of Managers on June 1, 2023.