Expand / Collapse search

Students return to school after Spring Break for first time since TEA takeover announcement

By
Published 
Houston ISD
FOX 26 Houston

Students return to school after Spring Break for first time since TEA takeover announcement

Students have returned to school from spring break and are back in the building for the first time since the state announced it’s taking over Houston ISD. FOX 26’s Damali Keith spoke with students and parents.

HOUSTON - Students have returned to school from Spring Break and are back in the building for the first time since the state announced it's taking over the Houston Independent School District.

RELATED: HISD frontline workers worried about job security, pay with state takeover

Parents and students seem to have a lot of questions about what will happen now that the Texas Education Agency confirms its taking control of Houston ISD. So beginning Tuesday, the TEA will host a series of meetings to provide answers. 

"I was against it. I mean it’s unnecessary. HISD has been improving," says one HISD mom. 

Houston ISD takeover: Federal complaint filed against TEA

Local leaders have been threatening legal action to prevent Houston ISD takeover and a federal lawsuit was filed on behalf of HISD from the Greater Houston Coalition for Justice. The organization is suing the Texas Education Agency and others citing the TEA'S alleged history of discrimination.

It’s back to the books after the break, but students are returning to what some feel is the unknown as the state prepares to take over HISD. 

"I’m disappointed we couldn’t stop it, this takeover," says Geneva another HISD parent.

"I do think HISD in the past has been mismanaged," adds another mother.  

PRESSER: Greater Houston Coalition for Justice announces lawsuit against Texas Education Agency

The Greater Houston Coalition for Justice announced they filed a federal lawsuit has been filed against the Texas Education Agency after the agency said they were taking over Hosuton's largest school district.

"I’m kind of like 50/50," explains another HISD parent Madeeha Sheikh. "I’m not sure because I know HISD does have a lot of issues, but I would like to see some TEA pointers, actually what they’re about and what they’re going to do."

The Texas Education Agency is holding two Community Information Sessions this week including Tuesday, March 21 at Westbury High School (11911 Chimney Rock, Houston 77035) and Wednesday, March 22 at Chavez High School (8501 Howard Drive, Houston 77017). Both are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.  

MORE: Elected officials, school staff, parents, students vow to fight TEA takeover of Houston ISD

Next week there will be two more meetings, Wednesday, March 29 at the HISD Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center (4400 West 18th Street, Houston 77092) and Thursday, March 30 at Kashmere High School (6900 Wileyvale, Houston 77028). Also, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Houston ISD takeover: Rep. Dutton helped author bill for state takeover, takeover timeline

Texas State Representative Herald Dutton helped create the bill that makes state takeovers possible. He says TEA taking over Houston ISD has nothing to do with politics.

You will be able to ask questions and learn all about the TEA’s process to hire a new Superintendent and appoint a Board of Managers. 

"I hope they would actually appoint people who are representative of the community," Geneva says. 

MORE: Houston Federation of Teachers say Houston ISD takeover is 'the worst news'

Commissioner Mike Morath says the Board of Managers will be made up of volunteers from Houston.

FULL: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responds to questions following Houston ISD takeover

The Texas Education Agency announced they were officially taking over Houston Independent School District on Wednesday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner held a press conference following the news coming out.

April 6, 2023, is the deadline to apply, as the TEA says this intervention is an effort to get underperforming schools back on track. "Hopefully we can make the best of it and things will turn out ok," Geneva says. 

"Everyone should have a chance at a good education.," adds an 18-year-old HISD senior. "Honestly, all of the schools should be able to provide the kids with the same level of resources in order to succeed."

CONTINUOUS COVERAGE OF HOUSTON ISD

The TEA is expected to announce the new Superintendent and Board of Managers on June 1, 2023.