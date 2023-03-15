Elected officials, school staff, parents, students vow to fight TEA takeover of Houston ISD

"There was no transparency, no attempt to hear from the Houston community, and this is outrageous," said Jackie Anderson President of Houston Federation of Teachers.

As far as some folks are concerned, the takeover of Houston ISD by the Texas Education Agency was a hostile one.

"This is a hostile and unjust takeover of HISD by the TEA, and by the Governor of our state, and it's a crime against almost 200,000 children," said Bishop James Dixon.

"None of the parents or teachers I've spoken with at school, or on the playground, or on play dates are saying oh we need to have some non-elected managers taking over our schools. Nobody is saying that," said Audrey, an HISD parent.

"It is very unfair to parents' teachers,' students, and the people who run HISD," said Eileen Reyes, an HISD freshman. "It's a slap in the face telling them they're not working hard enough, that they're not doing anything to help us."

Many are questioning why the state is taking over HISD when as a whole the district has a B+ rating, better than several other districts like Dallas.

"We're calling for the Federal Department of Education, the Secretary of Education, and all other federal levels to investigate the constitutionality of this action," Dixon said.

Will students get a better education with the TEA calling the shots? Mayor Sylvester Turner points to a study by the Kinder Institute.

"They indicated there has not been any successful state takeover close to the size of HISD, not a one," the mayor said.

"We together will stand against the Governor, and the Governor can't take over just because he wants to. He has to have our cooperation," said U.S. Congressman Al Green.

Some are questioning who will grade the TEA once it's in charge of HISD.