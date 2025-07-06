Texas flooding: City of Houston issues statement on former board member's comments

The Brief A former member of the City of Houston Food Insecurity Board made negative comments on social media regarding the Kerr County flood. City officials say the former member's term with the board expired in January. According to a statement from the city, the person will be removed permanently.



The City of Houston has issued a statement regarding social media comments from a former board member regarding the deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas.

Kerrville, TX flooding: City of Houston responds to social media comments

What they're saying:

The Chief of Communications for the City of Houston sent the following statement in response to "misinformation on social media:"

"The comments shared on social media are deeply inappropriate and have no place in a decent society, especially as families grieve the confirmed deaths and the ongoing search for the missing.

The individual who made these statements is not a City of Houston employee. She was appointed to the City’s Food Insecurity Board by former Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2023, and her term expired in January 2025.

Mayor John Whitmire has no plans to reappoint her, and the City is taking immediate steps to remove her permanently from the board."

Kerrville flooding: Sunday updates

Big picture view:

As of Sunday morning, Kerr County officials reported 59 deaths due to the Friday flooding event in the Hill Country area.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said Sunday that 38 adults and 21 children have been recovered. Twenty-two people remain unidentified.

According to officials, more than 850 people have been rescued with crews from around the state and the Coast Guard aiding the rescue efforts.

Featured article