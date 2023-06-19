Weeks after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was impeached, his wife, Senator Angela Paxton released a statement.

While the statement from Mrs. Paxton is short, the District 8 Senator says enough noting she will not be recusing herself from the proceedings.

"I have twice been elected to represent the nearly one million Texans who reside in Senate District 8, and it is a tremendous honor and privilege to be their voice in the Texas Legislature," the statement reads. "Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment. As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred, and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents."

The Senate announced a trial will take place sometime before August 28 on the 20 impeachment charges which include bribery, abuse of official capacity, conspiracy, retaliation against former employees, and misuse of information.

State senators will serve as a jury, and a seven-member committee—five Republicans and two Democrats—will set the rules for the trial. They must present those rules on June 20. When the trial happens, a two-thirds majority will be required to permanently remove Paxton from office.

High-profile attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin will be serving as prosecutors in the case and have claimed that the evidence against Paxton is ‘10 times worse’ than what’s been made public.

Notable Houston attorney, Tony Buzbee, lead representative for the attorney general has called the impeachment articles "baloney."

