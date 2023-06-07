Well-known Houston trial lawyer Tony Buzbee came out blazing in defense of suspended State Attorney General Ken Paxton, attacking the merit of 20 articles of impeachment voted through by 121 of the 149 members of the Texas House.

"Ken Paxton will never, never be convicted by the Senate not on this evidence, not with this record," Buzbee said. "There is an old saying that you can indict a ham sandwich in the state of Texas. On this evidence, you couldn't indict a ham sandwich."

Joining Buzbee on Paxton's defense team is highly regarded Houston lawyer Dan Cogdell who ripped the secrecy of the House investigation and the absence of due process prior to the rapid-fire impeachment vote.

Both of the Attorney General's Lawyers took swipes at Rusty Hardin and Dick DeGuerin, the iconic courthouse duo hired by the House to prosecute the case before the Texas Senate.

"I respect and admire Mr. DeGuerin and Mr. Hardin, but they both said it's not about politics," said Cogdell. "Really, are you kidding me? Those words came out of their mouth. Look, they are good friends and good lawyers, but they are smarter than that."

"I’m not going to let these legal legends off the hook," said Buzbee. "This is a sham impeachment and if they were being reasonable and fair, they would say the same to you."

"To say this is not about politics has the credibility, the believability, and the sincerity of the fellow who tells his wife he goes to the strip joints for the food, it's not about the naked women," said Cogdell

It is the inescapably political overtone and genuinely historic nature of the trial which has led FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico to predict rhetorical fireworks on the Senate floor.

"This is going to be one heck of a show!" said Tritico.

Prosecutor Hardin labeled Paxton’s actions "ten times worse" than what's been reported.

The Texas Senate is scheduled to set the rules for this removal proceeding later this month with the actual trial on the books for late August.