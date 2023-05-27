Following the Texas House formally impeaching him, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office released a report it says "refutes incorrect testimony."

On Saturday, a divided Texas House chose Saturday to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton after a vote of 121-23, temporarily removing him from office over allegations of misconduct that included bribery and abuse of office.

According to the office, in August 2021, the Office of the Attorney General released an exhaustive report that ultimately refuted each of the former employees’ allegations after nearly a year of diligent investigation into these claims.

In their release, it said the OAG stated they would further investigate the allegations and supplement as necessary and the OAG also retained an outside law firm to conduct further investigation into the claims of retaliation by the former employees.

The OAG stated this, in part, in their release:

"Furthermore, an official from the Office of the Attorney General was physically present at a hearing of the House General Investigating Committee on Thursday, May 25. The official offered to testify and sought to inform the House General Investigating Committee about this matter, including by supplying the report, which the official had a physical copy of with him. However, the House General Investigating Committee specifically chose to ignore the official’s offer to testify because they were narrowly focused on advancing an illegal action that would disenfranchise voters who duly elected the Attorney General. They were not interested in the truth. They were interested only in crafting a highly curated, one-sided case to overthrow the will of the voters.

In light of the irresponsible, unfounded, and illegal impeachment of Attorney General Paxton, the Office of the Attorney General is now releasing the report."4

To read the initial report from the OAG, click here.

To read the outside law firm’s report, click here.