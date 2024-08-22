The Brief Three horses—Bella (12-year-old dark Bay mare), El (22-year-old dark Bay mare), and Silo (10-year-old Sorrel mare)—were stolen from a Katy property between August 15-16. The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Lauren St. Hilaire, the horses' owner, is working with Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) to find her beloved animals.



Three cherished horses were stolen from a property on Katy Hockley Cut Off Road between August 15 and August 16. The horses, Bella, El, and Silo, were reported missing to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, which is treating the case as a criminal theft.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Horses

(Photo: Stolen Horse International)

Bella: 12-year-old dark Bay mare

El: 22-year-old dark Bay mare

Silo: 10-year-old Sorrel mare

Lauren St. Hilaire, the horses' owner, is devastated by the loss. She described the horses as her source of joy and comfort. "I was on my way home from a work trip when I discovered they had disappeared. I rushed straight home and have felt breathless ever since," she said. St. Hilaire added, "El and Bella were horses I dreamed of owning. Silo was the first horse I ever bought. They were my safe place."

Investigation and Search Efforts

The horses were taken from a visible location, suggesting the thieves were familiar with the property. Authorities believe the horses might have been led across the road or escaped through the levy. St. Hilaire has collaborated with Stolen Horse International, also known as NetPosse, a 501(c)(3) organization with a long history of reuniting missing horses with their owners.

Community Involvement

NetPosse issued a NetPosse Alert, similar to an Amber Alert, and has been actively sharing flyers and information about the missing horses. The flyer has gained significant traction on social media, with over 3,000 shares in just over 24 hours. Volunteers and community members are encouraged to print and post the flyer in public places to maximize visibility.

How to Help

Contact Information: Lauren St. Hilaire at Lauren St. Hilaire at lnsthilaire@gmail.com or 281-413-2543

Flyers: Download and print from NetPosse's website at Download and print from NetPosse's website at www.netposse.org

Stolen Horse International: For more information and updates, visit For more information and updates, visit www.netposse.com