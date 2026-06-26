Man sentenced for involvement in deadly 2025 Katy shootout

The Brief One of three suspects has been sentenced for a deadly 2025 shooting A 61-year-old bystander died after a shootout between two groups at a McDonald's on Fry Road. Two other suspects have also been charged in the shooting.



One of three suspects has been sentenced for his involvement in a deadly 2025 shootout in Katy, according to FBI Houston.

2025 Katy McDondal's shooting: One suspect sentenced

What we know:

Officials say Tyler Jordan was sentenced to five years in federal prison for having a machine gun that was used in the shootout.

Previous reporting says Jordan's phone showed him holding a gun — a Glock pistol with a "machinegun conversion device" or a "switch" — hours before it was used in the shooting. He was found guilty of possessing the weapon in March.

The backstory:

On March 16, 2025, deputies were called to the shooting in the area of Fry Road and W Little York.

Investigators say two groups of possible teenagers were involved in a disturbance that led to shots being fired by multiple people.

One person involved in the incident and a bystander were hit by gunfire.

The sheriff's office says the bystander, 61-year-old Jorge Arbaiza, was transported to the hospital by Life Flight and later died from his injuries.

The other male was also taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Latest on other suspects

Dig deeper:

Two other people were also arrested for the shootout: 25-year-old Antoine Ridge and 20-year-old Paul Whitley.

Previous reports say the two suspects were in opposing groups involved in the shootout. An arrest warrant affidavit said Ridge walked into the restaurant with others, then he and Whitley pulled guns out of their waistbands.

Harris County court records say Ridge remains in custody on a murder charge. His next court date is in early July.

Whitley was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He initially bonded out of jail, but was later taken back into custody. His next hearing is also set for July.