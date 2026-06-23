Katy Tesla crash: Tesla sued after fatal autopilot crash kills Texas grandmother

The Brief A Texas family has sued Tesla and a driver after a Tesla Model 3 allegedly operating on Autopilot crashed into a Harris County home, killing 76-year-old Martha Avila and injuring another family member. The lawsuit claims Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems are defectively designed and marketed, alleging the vehicle failed to detect the end of a residential street or experienced sudden unintended acceleration before plowing into the house. Plaintiffs are seeking more than $1 million in damages, accusing Tesla and the driver of negligence, gross negligence, and wrongful death.



Tesla is facing a new wrongful death lawsuit in Texas after a crash that allegedly involved the company's Autopilot system left a 76-year-old grandmother dead inside her family's home.

Lawsuit filed against Tesla following deadly crash in Katy

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed in Harris County District Court, accuses Tesla and driver Michael Butler of negligence and claims defects in Tesla's driver-assistance technology contributed to the fatal collision.

According to the lawsuit, Martha Avila was inside a Katy-area home on June 19, 2026, with family members when a Tesla Model 3 crashed through the front wall of the residence. Plaintiffs allege Butler was operating the vehicle with an automated driving-assistance system engaged and told investigators the car was on Autopilot at the time of the crash.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department)

The suit states Avila was pinned in the wreckage and later died from her injuries after being airlifted to a hospital. Justin Barbour, who was also inside the home, allegedly suffered serious injuries to his neck, back and shoulders.

Plaintiffs contend Tesla's Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems have a documented history of failing to detect stationary objects and roadway terminations. The lawsuit alleges the vehicle either failed to recognize the end of the street before striking the home or experienced what plaintiffs describe as "sudden unintended acceleration."

The complaint also cites prior federal investigations, recalls and public scrutiny surrounding Tesla's driver-assistance technology. Plaintiffs argue Tesla knowingly marketed the systems in a way that overstated their capabilities while understating the need for constant driver supervision.

According to the lawsuit, Tesla and Butler are accused of negligence, gross negligence, design defects and failure to warn consumers about the alleged risks associated with Tesla's automated driving systems. The family is seeking wrongful death, survival and personal injury damages, along with punitive damages.

The other side:

FOX 26 has reached out to Tesla for a statement regarding the lawsuit. We have yet to hear back.