Seniors in one Katy apartment complex say they feel uncomfortable in their own homes.

Several of them spoke anonymously to FOX 26's Sherman Desselle about the issues they say have been brought up to management for months.

One of the biggest concerns are the trash services.

"We have trash chutes on every floor," said one tenant. "Ours is almost always backed up, so we can't use it. Management decided to lock the chutes on Tuesdays and Thursdays to empty them. That doesn't always happen. You can't empty the bins often enough with one maintenance man."

Photos show locked chutes and trash piles on the ground level. Some wheelchair-bound residents have to depend on their neighbors to pick up their trash, as getting downstairs can be difficult.

There are also reports of frequent elevator malfunctions and leaky ceilings in the four-level complex. Tenants tell residents when they address those concerns with on-site management, they're often met with rude or uncompassionate responses.

"Treat us with respect. I know they have mothers and fathers. They wouldn't want them to be treated this way." said another tenant.

Kingsland Park's website advertises the complex as a 55+ active senior living community that "brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing comfort." The pristine layout shows several amenities, including a swimming pool, outdoor grills, fitness center, salon, theatre room, and cyber cafe.

Several residents say many of those rooms and the pool are only open during business hours and not on weekends - they even tell us there are times when they remain closed during the weekday.

"We're going to get sick. You're going to have a bunch of seniors with Alzheimer's or dementia, because we have no socialization here. We don't know anyone except our next-door neighbor," said one tenant.

They showed FOX 26 several hard copies of complaints dated in March of this year to Dayrise Residential, the owners of the property. Those complaints remain unanswered. Dayrise's website displays over 50 properties in communities across Texas, 25 in Georgia, and others in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. Both Dayrise and Kingsland have numerous 1-star reviews on Google related to similar complaints.

Regional Director Tamika Hill argued those amenities are regularly available, with the exception of the pool which is open seasonally. She said trash complaints are also being addressed.

"We did send out an email letting them know that the garbage chutes will be locked on certain days, because of it overflowing and people not properly putting their trash in the chutes," said Hill. "We do have a maintenance guy that does pick up all the trash, but sometimes some of the residents are not properly using the chutes correctly."

Hill also tells FOX 26 that they will be getting a new maintenance staff member, and a new on-site manager is now available for the tenants to speak with.

FOX 26 will be checking back to see if all complaints made are being reviewed.

If you or someone you know has issues with their apartment complex or management, here are a few resources:

Harris County Public Health & Environmental Services

2223 West Loop South

Houston, TX 77027

Tel: (713) 439-6000

You can also contact the Houston Tenants Union here.