Conservancy group expands protection of Katy Prairie

The Brief The Coastal Prairie Conservancy currently owns, or has protection agreements covering about 19,000 acres of the Katy Prairie that prohibit development. The prairie offers an ecosystem for wildlife, and an important resource to absorb extensive rainfall. A new agreement with a local landowner sets aside another 220 acres of wetlands and crop land.



As Houston continues to grow, there is a steady effort, by some, to ensure some natural habitats are protected along the way.

Katy Prairie protection expanded

The backstory:

Long ago, much of the area in west Harris and Waller Counties was known as the Katy Prairie.

For decades, the Coastal Prairie Conservancy has been collecting pieces of the Katy Prairie to protect this slice of Texas nature, and the ecosystem of wetlands and wildlife that thrive there.

Additionally, the prairie also acts a "sponge" for extensive rainfall that might, otherwise, flow toward Houston.

All told, the organization owns or has conservation agreements to protect more than 19,000 acres of land.

What's next:

The latest piece is a 220 acre tract from Waller's Three Oaks Farms. The property owner wanted to protect the land from development, and expand the organization's efforts to protect the ecosystem.

What they're saying:

"We are not against development, but we are trying to make sure there's a balance between development and open-space that's available for, not just people, but also for wildlife," says The Coastal Prairie Conservancy's Mary Anne Piacentini, "It's a wonderful opportunity for all of us to be able to say, not only is this land protected, but people get to see why it's important that it's protected."