Katy Hockley crash: Motorcyclist dead; 18-wheeler, truck flipped in ditch

Published  August 26, 2025 8:04am CDT
Harris County
Deadly crash on Katy Hockley Road in NW Harris County

One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Katy Hockely Road near Jack Road.

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist died in a crash on Katy Hockley Road.
    • An 18-wheeler and a pickup truck were also involved in the crash.
    • Authorities have not said if anyone else was injured.

Deadly crash on Katy Hockley Road

Image 1 of 3

 

What we know:

The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Katy Hockley Road and Jack Road.

SkyFOX aerials showed a pickup truck flipped over in a ditch and an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a motorcycle was also involved in the crash, and the rider died in the crash.

Katy Hockley Road is closed in both directions.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the crash. No one involved has been identified. Authorities did not say if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and SkyFOX aerials of the scene.

