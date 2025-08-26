Katy Hockley crash: Motorcyclist dead; 18-wheeler, truck flipped in ditch
One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a pickup truck and a motorcycle in northwest Harris County.
Deadly crash on Katy Hockley Road
What we know:
The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Katy Hockley Road and Jack Road.
SkyFOX aerials showed a pickup truck flipped over in a ditch and an overturned 18-wheeler.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a motorcycle was also involved in the crash, and the rider died in the crash.
Katy Hockley Road is closed in both directions.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear what caused the crash. No one involved has been identified. Authorities did not say if anyone else was injured.
This is a developing story. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office and SkyFOX aerials of the scene.