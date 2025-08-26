The Brief A motorcyclist died in a crash on Katy Hockley Road. An 18-wheeler and a pickup truck were also involved in the crash. Authorities have not said if anyone else was injured.



One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a pickup truck and a motorcycle in northwest Harris County.

Deadly crash on Katy Hockley Road

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

The crash occurred Tuesday morning on Katy Hockley Road and Jack Road.

SkyFOX aerials showed a pickup truck flipped over in a ditch and an overturned 18-wheeler.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a motorcycle was also involved in the crash, and the rider died in the crash.

Katy Hockley Road is closed in both directions.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear what caused the crash. No one involved has been identified. Authorities did not say if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. FOX 26 has a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.