Katy Freeway EB closed near Heights Blvd due to jackknifed 18-wheeler

A crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler shut down eastbound lanes of the I-10 Katy Freeway on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. near Heights Blvd. and was expected to have traffic shut down for hours.

According to police, the 18-wheeler struck a concrete barrier and sent concrete flying into a patrol vehicle that was on the onramp.

The debris broke windows on the patrol vehicle and caused damage, but the officers were fortunate to not have serious injuries, police say.

Concrete was reportedly scattered across the roadway and diesel spilled. TxDOT said crews were still working at the scene as of 7:45 a.m.

Drivers should seek an alternate route.

