Montgomery County Constable issues statement on video of K-9 incident

The Brief The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Office issued a statement regarding a social media video of a K9 and its handler. The initial scene was reportedly related to a suspect being taken into custody. Officials say the handler did an "open-handed correction ‘flank’" on the K9 after the dog "snapped" at his leg.



The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office has issued a statement in response to a social media video regarding one of their K9's.

Montgomery County K9 video: Constable's Office responds

What we know:

The Precinct 4's Office is responding to a video on social media of a K9 handler who is seen striking his K9 partner during an arrest.

According to the statement, this happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 15, when a suspect was arrested for stealing a car.

Officials say the social media video showed a K9 handler "correcting his partner." Allegedly, the K9 was overstimulated and had snapped the handler on the leg.

The handler's strike seen on video was said to be an "open-handed correction ‘flank’" that was applied to the K9's side while the dog was wearing a "hard-side ballistic vest."

"The intent was not to harm the animal but to redirect and correct behavior so that the handler and K9 could safely continue their work," the statement reads. "In this case, the dog immediately resumed focus and both handler and K9 returned to the task of ensuring the suspect was safely taken into custody."

The statement goes on to say the flank is a common "control method" used by K9 handlers in law enforcement.

What we don't know:

Other than the suspect, no one involved in this incident has been identified.