A man accused of shooting at Houston police officers who were conducting a surveillance operation is facing multiple charges.

According to Houston police, Justin Tramaine Williams, 31, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Justin Tremaine Williams (Photo: Houston Police Department)

No officers were injured in the incident that occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Wayne Street.

According to police, officers with the Narcotics Division were conducting a surveillance operation when Williams approached their unmarked police vehicle to see who was inside.

Police say the suspect then came back with a pistol and fired multiple shots, striking the vehicle.

The officers were not injured, and police say the officers did not return fire.

Williams was arrested and charged. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.