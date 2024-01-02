Law enforcement officers found themselves under fire as they conducted a narcotics' investigation in northeast Houston today.

Courtesy of Houston Police Department

Authorities say the suspect opened fire on officers around 1:00 p.m. at 3200 Wayne Avenue. No one was injured or struck during the incident.

HPD commanders and the Public Information Officer (PIO) are currently on the scene, coordinating efforts and gathering information about the event. It's reported that no officers discharged their weapons during the confrontation.

Stay tuned for further updates as law enforcement officials work to provide more information about the incident.