The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in a series of mail thefts in Houston.

Justin P. Hearne is accused of stealing mail from multiple locations in Houston on June 12, 2024.

Courtesy of U.S. Postal Inspection Service

Authorities linked him to the crime after he was seen driving a newer model Hyundai Elantra, which was seen on surveillance footage. The vehicle had a Tennessee license plate with the tag number BNC 7062.

In addition to the recent incident, Hearne is also wanted for questioning in connection with previous mail thefts in the Houston area, dating from December 2023 to June 2024.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking anyone with information on Hearne's whereabouts or involvement in these crimes to contact them at 1-877-876-2455.