Justice walk planned for dead 2-year-old after a month with no answers

It’s now been more than a month since a 2-year-old girl from Houston went missing then turned up dead in Brays Bayou. Houston police are still investigating the strange circumstances surrounding Maliyah Bass’ death.

“We still don’t know the cause of death for Maliyah, so family wants a few answered questions,” said Rosalie Jimerson, Maliyah’s grandmother.

It’s been a painstaking wait for answers for Jimerson, who was one of Maliyah’s primary caretakers. She has organized a justice walk for Maliyah, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

“We’re having a justice walk not only for Maliyah, but for all who wants justice for a loved one that has been wronged,” said Jimerson.

The 15-minute walk will end at the location where Maliyah’s body was found, Jimerson told FOX 26.

“At that time we’ll be placing a cross with her name,” said Jimerson. “I just don’t want Maliyah to be forgotten.”

As of Friday the Harris County medical examiner’s office told Fox 26 autopsy results are still pending. Houston Police declined to disclose to Fox 26 whether Maliyah’s death is being considered a murder and whether they are looking for suspects.

Maliyah’s body was discovered August 23 by a jogger in Brays Bayou in the Gulfgate area 18 miles from her mom Sahara’s apartment complex where she disappeared August 22.

“I talked to Sahara a couple of days ago,” said Jimerson. “She said she misses Maliyah. She said she’s sad…just a lot of crying.”

Jimerson says she used to take care of the toddler for up to several months at a time, but police say the little girl was with her mom when she vanished.

“She hasn’t deterred from her story,” said Jimerson, referencing her conversations with Sahara. “That she took Maliyah to the park around 8 or 9ish, she stepped away for a few minutes, and when she turned back, Maliyah was gone.”

Jimerson is inviting all members of the public to the justice walk Saturday in hopes of raising awareness in getting answers in Maliyah’s case.



Maliyah Bass Justice Walk

Start time: 1 p.m.

Start Location:

2704 Sutherland Street

Houston, TX 77023

End Location:

5200 Carrollton Street

Houston, TX 77023