Regional AMBER Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old girl
HOUSTON - UPDATE: A Regional AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Maliyah Bass has been canceled.
According to the Texas Center 4 Missing, the remains found in Brays Bayou last weekend have been positively identified at Maliyah's.
No additional information has been released.
-----------------
A Regional AMBER Alert was issued overnight for a missing 2-year-old girl.
Authorities are looking for Maliyah 'Tootie' Bass.
She was last seen in the 10600 block of Beachnut Street Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top with multi-colored shorts. She was also carrying a pink and white pillowcase with letter blocks inside.
Maliyah is described as a Black female, 3' tall, 38-40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
If you have any information on where Maliyah is, contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Desk at (832) 394-1840.