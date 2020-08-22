Regional AMBER Alert canceled for missing 2-year-old girl

article

UPDATE: A Regional AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old Maliyah Bass has been canceled.

According to the Texas Center 4 Missing, the remains found in Brays Bayou last weekend have been positively identified at Maliyah's.

RELATED: Child's body found in Brays Bayou, police say 'high probability' it's missing 2-year-old

No additional information has been released.

-----------------

Advertisement

A Regional AMBER Alert was issued overnight for a missing 2-year-old girl.



Authorities are looking for Maliyah 'Tootie' Bass.



She was last seen in the 10600 block of Beachnut Street Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.



She was last seen wearing a multi-colored tank top with multi-colored shorts. She was also carrying a pink and white pillowcase with letter blocks inside.



Maliyah is described as a Black female, 3' tall, 38-40 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



If you have any information on where Maliyah is, contact the Houston Police Department's Missing Person's Desk at (832) 394-1840.