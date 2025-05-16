Justice for Ashlee: Family pushes for bond reform after murder suspect released

The Brief Murder suspect Kendrick Finch posts bond and was released from Dallas County Jail. Finch allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Ashlee Long in Downtown Dallas on April 5. Ashlee's family is pushing for bond reform.



An alleged murderer is back on the streets. The man authorities say shot and killed a Houston-area real estate agent is out on bond. Kendrick Finch was charged with the shooting death of Ashlee Long during a night out in Dallas.

Victim's family fights for bond reform

What they're saying:

As Ashlee's family grieves her loss, her step-sister, Gillian Kimber, says it’s unbelievable Finch is walking free.

"I think it was just crazy that you have the chance of seeing your step-sister’s murderer at the gas pump in Dallas and I don’t think that’s right," said Gillian Kimber, Ashlee's step-sister. "There should be no bond for a murder of this stature and for someone to be able to walk the streets, as a family we were all taken back."

‘Justice for Ashlee’ website pushes for change

What we know:

To keep Ashlee’s story alive, Gillian created a website called Justice for Ashlee. The family says Ashlee was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time and this could have happened to anyone.

"Ashlee was a beautiful, sweet, funny, on-the-rise real estate agent, classic Texas girl and this could have been anyone," said Kimber. "We want this platform for people to learn about Ashlee, keep up with her case, because this is going to be a very long road."

Ashlee’s family says they are doing everything they can to fight for justice.

"We want to reach everyone, law enforcement, county officials, Texas legislative," said Kimber. "We want to keep our streets safe. It isn’t just about Ashlee. It's about everyone else's daughter and sister too. It’s a real issue and I don’t understand how Texas, of all places, is going to be one to let criminals walk."

Timeline of murder case

