Juneteenth 2022 celebrations underway in Houston

Juneteenth is an opportunity to celebrate freedom! Organizations, communities and institutions around the city have joined forces to fill up your calendar all month long.

Here are just a few to get you started:



- Markers, Murals and Mains, hosted by the African-American Library at the Gregory School, will take you on a tour across the Third, Fourth and Fifth Ward neighborhoods showcasing the cultural assets that exist. The tours take place on June 18 and June 20.

-Have a little fun with the Juneteenth adult field day is happening June 17 at 2408 Eagle St.

-Experience The 40 Acre Conference, a minority financial equity conference held Juneteenth Freedom weekend either in-person or via live stream. The three-day festival will combine community, cash flow, and cultural events taking place Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 at Post Houston.

-Emancipation Park is gearing up for what will be the largest event in the park’s history. The 150th Juneteenth celebration presented by Kinder Foundation will span over two days. Live performances include nationally recognized legendary recording artists, The Isley brothers, Sheila E., Kool and the Gang, Maze, and Frankie Beverly. Enjoy the day with local vendors, interactive kid zones, and more. Free tickets have reached capacity. Limited tickets are available by winning on KTSU 90.9.

-Mayor Turner‘s Annual Acres Homes Juneteeth parade is happening Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. until noon. KTSU 90.9 FM will emcee the parade that begins at the Acres Home Multi-Service center and ends at Greater Zion Mission Baptist Church.

- Shop over 50 Black-owned vendors at The 3rd Annual Black Market Celebration taking place Sunday, June 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. at East River, 49 Bayou St.

For more events and info, click here.