Authorities need your help finding a man seen on video breaking into an SUV in Splendora and stealing what was only described as a "large sum of money."

According to Splendora Police Department, the incident is being investigated as a jugging incident, where the driver of a Silver pickup left a Wells Fargo bank in New Caney. Officials said the driver was then followed all the way to a Fuelmaxx on U.S. Highway 59 and Fostoria in Montgomery County.

That's when an unidentified robber in a blue SUV is seen getting out of the vehicle and breaking the backside glass of the truck. It's unclear how much was taken, but police said the robber "stole a large sum of cash" before getting back into his SUV and taking off.

A piece of paper was over the license plate, authorities said "to prevent being identified."

Anyone with information on the jugging incident is asked to call the Splendora PD at 281-689-3448.