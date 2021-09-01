Judge rules Harris Co. Constable Rosen can't be sued in connection with deputies' sexual assault claims

article

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen has been removed from a lawsuit that accuses department supervisors of sexual misconduct.

The ruling, which was issued on Monday, states that Rosen can’t be personally sued after a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed by female deputies who were part of Precinct 1’s high profile Human Trafficking Unit.

According to the ruling, the plaintiffs can continue their lawsuit against Harris County and Assistant Chief Deputy Chris Gore and Lt. Shane Rigdon.

A lawsuit was filed by four current and former Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office employees claims female deputies who worked undercover to help human trafficking victims, actually ended up victimized by their male superiors.

