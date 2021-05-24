Lawsuit filed against members of Harris Co. Pct. 1 Constable's Office

article

A federal lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct and retaliation was filed Monday against high-ranking members of the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.

The lawsuit alleges that young female deputies were handpicked for undercover operations under the guise of legitimate police work, but were then "molested and traumatized by their intoxicated male commanding officers for their own sexual gratification."

According to the lawsuit, an idea for a "bachelor party" prostitution sting to combat human trafficking grew into "a booze-fueled playground for sexual exploitation in which young, untrained deputies were subject to disgusting abuse."

The lawsuit was filed by three former and current female deputies with the constable's office who reportedly participated in the stings. The lawsuit claims the women had no applicable training in undercover operations or any training to prepare them for the sexually charged stings.

The fourth plaintiff, referred to as "the whistleblower", is a human trafficking advocate who reportedly worked with Precinct 1 but was eventually terminated after repeatedly bring up her concerns about the operations, according to the claims in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims Constable Alan Rosen and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office were aware of the allegations for months but didn’t take any action.

In a statement, Dane Schiller, spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney's Office, said, "Anytime we receive an allegation from an officer accusing a fellow officer of impropriety, we connect them with appropriate investigative entities. We are not the investigative agency for such allegations, be them administrative, civil or criminal. In this matter, our Sex Crimes Division quickly asked Constable Pct. 1 Internal Affairs to investigate whether there was evidence of a crime and Ms. Aluotto has represented she contacted the Texas Rangers. Nothing has been presented to prosecutors by either agency."