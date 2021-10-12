Judge has 8 defendants freed from jail with multiple bonds who’ve allegedly gone on to kill someone

The first $5,000 248th Criminal District Court Judge Hillary Unger gave 21-year-old Marquice Wear was for the felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

"He was part of what a lot of people in Houston are now going through catalytic converter stealing," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

RELATED: More than 130 Harris Co. residents have lost their lives to violent offenders out on bond

When Wear picks up another felony theft charge, Unger doesn’t revoke his first bond. She just gives him another one for $5,000.

On Saturday, police say Wear committed a murder.

"He gets into an argument with the now-deceased 12-year-old witness when he shoots and kills the victim in this case," Kahan said.

Last week we told you how Judge Hillary Unger granted bond to 40-year-old Andrew Williams, a capital murder suspect. Now, Williams is charged in last month’s slaying of 71-year-old Martha Medina.

RELATED: Family questions why judge granted bond to capital murder suspect accused of running over, killing woman

Police say Williams ran over Medina after stealing her purse in a McDonald’s parking lot.

"A couple of nights ago, one of those sleepless nights after my mom passed away, I’m thinking how does somebody like this get back out on the street," said Adrian Medina, Martha Medina’s son.

BREAKING BOND: MORE REPORTS ON SUSPECTS COMMITTING CRIMES WHILE OUT ON BOND

Medina’s children blame Judge Hillary Unger. They say if Judge Unger would have kept Williams in jail, their mother would be alive.

"My question to her would be, would she be doing the same thing if she knew this person had a chance to come to her neighborhood?" Adrian Medina said.

As for Marquice Wear, a Magistrate for Judge Hillary Unger’s court set his bond for murder at $150,000.

RELATED: Harris County DA calls for public pressure on judges releasing violent offenders

Court records state Wear is unemployed and gets $700 a month in SSI. Still, he was back out on the street within a day of being charged with murder.

"If you can afford a bond, why are taxpayers paying for your attorney," Kahan said. "It doesn’t make zero sense."

On Monday, Judge Unger revoked Wear's bond. At last check, he’s yet to be arrested.

Advertisement

A march is scheduled to take place on Wednesday for justice. Click here for more information.