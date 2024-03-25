A reward is being offered for help finding the person or people responsible for the deadly shooting of a man in Houston last year.

According to Crime Stoppers, Joseph Hardy was shot and killed around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 while standing in the roadway at the intersection of Rogers Street and Simsbury Street.

Joseph Hardy (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

Police say Hardy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect reportedly fled in a silver or gray hatchback of unknown make or model.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.