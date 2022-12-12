article

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged following a deadly crash in Houston over the weekend.

Police say Jose Martinez Vasquez, 19, is charged with intoxication manslaughter. The identity of the 26-year-old woman who died in the crash has not been released.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Clearwood Street.

According to HPD, witnesses reported that Vasquez was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck northbound on Clearwood Street with another vehicle in front of him driving at the speed limit.

Police say the suspect then passed the vehicle at a high rate of speed and struck a Toyota Matrix that was making a left turn onto Tavenor Lane.

The Silverado and the Matrix came to a stop against a fence.

The driver of the Matrix was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vasquez was detained at the scene. Police say he was determined to be impaired and was charged in connection to the crash.