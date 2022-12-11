article

A possible drunk driving crash overnight Sunday claimed the life of another driver in South Houston.

Authorities said around 12:15 a.m. the driver of a white pickup truck was heading northbound in the 9500 block of Clearwood St. trying to overtake another vehicle that was driving slower. That's when a red sedan, going eastbound on Tavenor Ln, was trying to make a U-turn at the intersection and was T-boned by the truck.

Both vehicles came to a stop a few yards from the intersection shortly after the crash.

Investigators said the drivers were the only people inside their respective vehicles but sadly, the driver in the red car suffered fatal injuries. Meanwhile, the pickup truck driver, only identified as a male, was detained by officers pending an intoxication investigation.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.