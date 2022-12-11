article

A crash in northwest Houston has taken one person's life overnight Sunday and officers investigating if the driver in the striking vehicle was intoxicated.

ALSO OVERNIGHT: 1 killed in T-bone crash with suspected drunk driver in South Houston

It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 10100 block of Northwest Fwy in Spring Branch when police said a black Toyota Camry was stopped at a light on the feeder road. That's when a speeding white pickup truck slammed into the back of the Camry.

We're told there were three people inside the Camry, the driver, and the front passenger are OK, but the backseat passenger suffered fatal injuries. None of their identities have been released as of this writing.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

Meanwhile, police said the truck driver stayed at the scene and was detained, and an intoxication investigation was being conducted.

No additional information was shared, but an investigation remains underway.