2 teens shot in shooting near Humble, 1 died at the hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston.
Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle.
Two teens were said to have been shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. One teen died at Kingwood hospital.
Constable deputies reportedly have two suspects detained and recovered a weapon. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.