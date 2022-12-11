2 teens shot in shooting near Humble, 1 died at the hospital

Police are on the scene after an active shooting incident in north Houston.

Information is limited at this time, but Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported the shooting occurred at Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle.

Two teens were said to have been shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. One teen died at Kingwood hospital.

Constable deputies reportedly have two suspects detained and recovered a weapon. Officials ask the public to avoid the area.

