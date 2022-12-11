article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston overnight Sunday.

Houston police say they were called to the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd a little before 3 a.m. That's when responding officers found a man lying in the street with several fatal gunshot wounds.

Initial details are the man and a group of other men were hanging out in the parking lot when an argument broke out at some point and someone pulled out a gun. Officials are unsure what led up to the argument, but said alcohol was found at the scene.

Neighbors told investigators they heard about four or five gunshots but did not witness the shooting.

The other men fled the scene shortly before HPD arrived, so it's unclear exactly how many were outside.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing, but Homicide Investigators were called to look into the scene and find the killers.