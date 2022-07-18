Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale bets $2 million for Astros to win World Series

article

Jim McIngvale, also known in Houston as "Mattress Mack," is continuing his tradition of placing big bets on the Houston Astros to win the World Series.

The Gallery Furniture store owner placed a $2 million bet on the Astros to win.

If the Astros win the World Series, he'll win back $10.6 million.

Jim said he had already placed a previous bet of $4 million on the Astros to win $42 million. That bet ties in with his promotion that's currently ongoing at Gallery Furniture.

McIngvale is known for making large bets for Houston-area teams including the University of Houston Cougars during the Men's NCAA College Basketball tournament