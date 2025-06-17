Waste management company sweeps in to help clean up Westbury Reserve Apartments

The Brief Jet Waste says they were brought in by Tarantino Properties to help clean up trash again at Westbury Reserve Apartments. Jet Waste says multiple bins were delivered Tuesday morning and more will be in by Wednesday morning Jet Waste says trash pick-up will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at Westbury Reserve Apartments.



The trash has been picked up again at The Westbury Reserve Apartments on Fondren Road in Houston.

The trash resurfaced due to ownership and management changes that happened in the last few weeks, leaving residents upset.

Houston Apartment Trash Cleared

The Latest:

Jet Waste, an area waste management firm, came in to clear out the trash after it reappeared on the property.

Residents who spoke with FOX 26 on Tuesday say they are happy Jet Waste swept into action to help clean up their home.

Jet Waste tells us this was a joint partnership between them and Tarantino Properties, the new management company.

The backstory:

Waste buildup at the complex has been an ongoing issue.

In April, FOX 26 reporting in part led to improved conditions at The Westbury Reserve, after piles of garbage that had sat for weeks were cleared from the complex.

What they're saying:

Resident Bernard Joshua spoke with FOX 26 on Tuesday after the garbage was cleared.

"It looks good now. I hope it stays like that though," said Joshua. "It wasn't bad living here. I ain’t no scary person, just the dirtiness and the stickiness. It doesn’t have to be like that."

Mark Slater, Director of Operations for Jet Waste, explained why they emptied the former contractor Republic Services bins.

"So over the evening and into this morning, we had a nice joint effort to get these containers and get the areas cleaned up around them. All the bulky items have been removed by our hot-shot junk removal teams, and kind of a night and day junk removal effort of how the containers looked from your May project to what they look like today," said Slater.

"So with the previous provider on site here at the property, we wanted to get those containers cleaned up and staged in one area to work on getting them removed from the property," continued Slater. "We had other containers delivered to the property those are going to be the ones that are going to be serviced weekly,"

Slater added there are contractors they work with to help bring in bins for waste collection if needed.

"So, this is going to be your largest container that’s on the property for construction demolition debris furniture and those types of items," said Slater. "The MSW trash that is generated in these apartment complexes you will dispose of that into a front-end load container and that type of waste will be disposed of in the FCC containers that you see."

Jet Waste says residents here can expect trash pickup Monday, Wednesday and Friday moving forward.

"We saw what previous reports have shown and wanted to get everything cleaned up at the property and our channel partner really did walk into a war zone when they took over, and we are taking the right steps to make the property habitable and a great place for them to live at," said Slater.