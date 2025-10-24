Mother of Liberty Co. kids in possible drowning facing injury to child, assault charges

The Brief Jessica Quintana is facing two felony injury to child charges and a felony assault charge in Liberty County. Quintana is the mother of three kids who were hospitalized after a near drowning at the family's pond outside their home in Dayton. Jessica was also hospitalized after officials found her inside the pond unconscious. The three kids are in CPS custody.



The mother of the three kids in Liberty County who were involved in a possible near drowning is now facing injury to a child and assault charges.

Jessica Quintana facing injury to child charges

Liberty County Sheriff's Office reported investigators placed Jessica Quintana in custody on Friday at 10:07 a.m after she was released from the hospital.

Jessica Quintana, 39, is charged with two counts of injury to a child causing bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.

These charges are in connection to the near drowning of her kids at a home in Dayton, Texas on Sept. 29.

Liberty County near drowning

The backstory:

Quintana is the mother of three children who were found in a possible drowning incident in late September.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office say they got a call around 6 a.m. on Sept. 29 about a possible drowning at a home in the 9000 block of FM 1008 in Dayton.

When they arrived, they found three kids wet but out of the water, and the mother, Quintana, was still in the pond in front of the home.

A deputy began rendering aid to an 11-year-old girl, who regained some consciousness at the scene. Deputies also pulled Jessica out of the water. Authorities say she had a heartbeat but was not conscious or breathing.

The 11-year-old girl and Quintana were taken to the hospital by Life Flight. A 15-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were transported by ambulance.

As of Oct. 7, the three kids were placed in temporary custody of the Texas Department of Family Services (DFPS). They will be placed with a family member as the investigation continues.

Domingo Quintana accused of animal cruelty

What we know:

On Wednesday, the father of the three kids and Jessica's husband, Domingo Quintana, appeared in court after he was arrested and charged with animal cruelty after an emaciated cat was found on the property.

Quintana went before the judge without an attorney and entered a not guilty plea.

He asked for a court-appointed attorney, and the state read his bond conditions, even asking the judge to ensure that Quintana would not own any animals that weren’t livestock during this time.

Quintana was asked to fill out paperwork for a court-appointed attorney and then the judge took a recess, but when court resumed, Quintana was denied a court-appointed attorney.

Quintana told the judge he is only bringing in $1,900 dollars a month because of a rental property he owns.

The judge then reviewed his application and the judge stated that Quintana’s home is worth $4.5 million dollars, so he refused a court-appointed attorney.

Quintana also told the judge at this time there was no court-ordered support for his three kids and wife.

Now regarding the animals, Quintana told the judge he has dogs, and they are well taken care of, but the judge granted the state request and told him he has 30 days to get rid of all non-livestock animals, but he cannot harm them or put them down.

Quintana's next court appearance is in 30 days from today.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not confirmed whether Domingo Quintana will face any other charges.