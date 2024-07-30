Harris County Sheriff's Office employee Jason Spencer received a no-bill in the child assault case against him regarding his son.

Spencer, the Chief of Staff for HCSO, was previously charged with Injury to a Child after records alleged he assaulted his son at his home and threw a plastic gun case at his back in September of 2023.

Court records confirm Spencer was no-billed and will not be indicted or charged in the case.

Spencer was accused of assaulting his 14-year-old son, slamming the young boy into a wall and throwing a plastic gun case at the boy's back as he ran down the stairs causing him to fall, landing on his face.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez gave this statement when we initially reported Spencer's arrest:

"While I am not aware of all the facts in this case, I’ve known and worked with Jason for years and based on what we know at this time, I have every confidence that the charges will not be sustained. I have faith in the investigative and judicial processes and will continue to monitor the situation."

Spencer's attorney also gave FOX 26 this statement:

"It is an unfortunate occurrence that in some family court cases, a party will try to use the criminal justice system to gain an advantage in a non-criminal case and that is what we believe has happened here, Jason has cooperated with the investigating authorities completely in this matter and he turned himself into the court this morning to address these charges in court. We believe that once these allegations are more closely examined the facts will show that he simply did not break the law. He loves his children and will not be commenting any further about the facts of this case."