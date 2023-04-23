It's been nearly a year since the deadly shooting of Jalen Randle in Houston and officials confirm a grand jury is hearing evidence in the case.

Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case of Houston Police Department officer Shane Privette who fatally Randle, 29, on April 27, 2022, in the 8700 block of Jossie Street in Pleasantville.

A decision on whether Privette will be indicted is expected sometime this week, officials say.

According to police, HPD Narcotics Division Tactical Team was searching for Randle who was wanted on three felony warrants, and saw him get into the passenger seat of a vehicle, which left the location.

HPD said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The vehicle came to a stop after officers say they performed a PIT maneuver and blocked the vehicle’s path.

Randle got out of the passenger's side of the car and allegedly reached back into the vehicle. Investigators say Privette gave a verbal command to Randle to show his hands and in seconds, fired one shot.

In the moments leading up to the shooting, Officer Privette’s body-worn camera video showed him getting out of the patrol vehicle while holding a gun. He yelled, "Hey, let me see your hands," and fired one shot. Randle collapsed to the ground.

Investigators later discovered a gun in Randle's bag, but say he never discharged the weapon.

HPD says officers began treating Randle before he was taken to a hospital by paramedics. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An independent autopsy showed that Randle had been shot in the back of the neck.