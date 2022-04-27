'Violent fugitive' shot, killed by Houston police following short pursuit

Houston police have shot and killed a man wanted on multiple warrants in northeast Houston, according to Houston Police Department.

Around 10 a.m. Houston police officers were looking for a man they called a "violent fugitive" with warrants out for his arrest. The man is described as African American and in his 30s. Police say he is wanted on three felony warrants for felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and evading the police.

Around 2 p.m. officers say they saw the man they were looking for and watched him get into the passenger side of a car and leave the scene at 2:45 p.m.

Houston police officers tried to pull over the vehicle, but it ignored the police lights resulting in a short police chase. The vehicle pulled over in the 8700 block of Josie St.

According to police the "violent fugitive" exited the vehicle holding a bag and a Houston police officer shot the man. Police say once they got to look inside the bag they found a semi-automatic pistol. Police arrested the driver of the vehicle for not stopping when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Houston police confirm only one officer discharged their weapon. Police do not believe the man was able to fire the gun inside the bag during this incident.

The man shot by a Houston police officer was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Any loss of life is tragic and there's obviously families that need to be prayed for," said Executive Chief Matt Slinkard. "And let's remember to keep everybody involved in these types of incidents in our prayers."

Police say they will be reviewing body camera footage from this shooting.

The officer involved in this shooting has been identified as a member of a tactical team that tracks down violent fugitives. The officer is on administrative duties while police investigate this shooting.

