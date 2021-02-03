Jack Yates High School to honor George Floyd with two-block Black Lives Matter mural dedication ceremony

A mural dedication ceremony will take place over the weekend honoring the life of George Floyd at Jack Yates High School.

Third Ward native Jonah Elijah, a multi-disciplinary Artist will paint the Black Lives Matter mural that will stretch for two blocks in front of Jack Yates High School on the 3600 -3700 block of Alabama St.

It will also include George Floyd’s number 88 jersey and the Jack Yates High School lion mascot.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

He will be joined by a member of the Floyd family, public officials, along with current Jack Yates High School art students that will also be contributing to the mural.

Elijah, who uses his work to bring light to the everyday life of Black Americans, will begin sketching on Thursday, painting on Friday, with the dedication of the mural happening on Saturday.

Advertisement

Be sure to join the live stream Saturday here on FOX26Houston.com.

