'It's so horrible,' Aldine ISD parents outraged after 15 turkeys belonging to FFA students were slaughtered

Just hours before the Aldine ISD FFA Livestock show kicked off Wednesday, two students while checking their animals inside a district barn found 15 of their turkeys dead.

The students say they worked almost all year raising the turkeys as part of a livestock project and were planning on selling them to raise college funds. Parents like Denise Higbee, tell FOX 26 their children are beyond distraught.

"They’re both traumatized," Higbee said. "She found out that somebody had slaughtered her turkeys for FFA that she was supposed to show [Thursday]."

All together 15 turkeys were stabbed and killed, we’re told each weighing around 30 pounds.

"I can't even wrap my head around it because it’s so horrible," Higbee said. "She’s a very down-to-earth girl, very loving, and she doesn’t have any enemies."

Denise says, the person responsible tried to cover it up, by covering the turkeys with shavings; a year's worth of effort and hard work was taken away overnight.

"Animals are her life and to have that just come tumbling down; these kids work all these months for what, nothing now," Higbee said.

A second student had two turkeys killed, both planning on selling them to raise college funds.

"That’s scholarship, that’s money for education, and she wants to go to Texas A&M for poultry studies that’s what she is working towards," Higbee said.

In a statement from the school district they say:

Aldine ISD is aware that two Aldine High School FFA students’ livestock projects were attacked overnight prior to the start of the district’s FFA Livestock Show, which is scheduled to begin [Wednesday.]

The Aldine ISD Police Department is currently investigating this incident and security measures have been put in place to protect other student’s projects. We are deeply saddened for the students whose projects were destroyed as they have worked for almost a year to raise their projects and this senseless act has denied them their opportunity to reap the benefits of their hard work. We will use all of the resources we have to identify the person or persons responsible.