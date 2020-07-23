‘It’s not the right time’: Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he has canceled segments of the Republican National Convention scheduled for Florida next month, citing a “flare-up” of the coronavirus. Convention events will still be held in North Carolina.

“To have a big convention is not the right time," Trump said of Jacksonville.

Trump moved parts of the GOP convention to Florida last month amid a dispute with North Carolina’s Democratic leaders over holding an event indoors with maskless supporters. But those plans were steadily scaled back as virus cases spiked in Florida and much of the country over the last month.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about his administration's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the White House on July 23, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This is a breaking news update. See earlier story below.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to take the podium on Thursday for his revived daily coronavirus task force briefing as the U.S. faces a grim milestone of 4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Congress continues to negotiate another aid package.

The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at the White House.

There have been more than 143,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the U.S., with more than 625,000 deaths confirmed worldwide, according to July 23 data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

After a three-month hiatus, the daily coronavirus briefings began this week as the country faces surging case counts and ICU bed shortages across the country. Congress is negotiating another aid package that could extend the extra unemployment support, though likely at less than $600 in weekly unemployment benefits that was given in the first round.

The Trump administration has been pushing for schools to reopen in the fall, while health experts and educators have noted the risk children may face from contracting the virus and potentially spread it to others.

Only about 1 in 10 Americans think daycare centers, preschools or K-12 schools should open this fall without restrictions, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs.

On Wednesday, Trump was asked about a national strategy to help schools reopen safely and whether he would feel comfortable sending his own son and grandchildren in-person. The president replied that he is comfortable with that and reiterated his desire to see schools reopen.

“We do have a national strategy, but ultimately it’s up to the governors of the states,” Trump said.

”I think most governors, many governors want these schools to open. I would like to see the schools open, especially when you see statistics like this where, great statistics, on young people and on safety. So we would like to see schools open, we want to see the economy open,” he continued.

Trump also highlighted developments with a coronavirus vaccine. Earlier in the day, it was announced that the U.S. had reached a $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer and BioNTech for 100 million doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

As of July 23, there were four vaccines in the large-scale efficacy test phase and 13 in expanded safety trials, according to the New York Times’ Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.