Jacilet Griffin, whose son Evan Lee died while in Harris County custody last year, has partnered with prominent trial lawyer and civil rights attorney Ben Crump to get information about Lee's death.

Crump says they will be filing a lawsuit against the jail on behalf of Lee's family and other families of inmates that have died while in Harris County custody.

"We can do better by citizens," says Crump. "They elected you to represent all of them...protect and serve all of them. So it should not be allowed that they can violate the constitutional rights of citizens just because they've been arrested. It is unacceptable."

Griffin was joined by Crump and his legal partners, along with State Representative Ron Reynolds at a press conference in Missouri City on Saturday. She tells FOX 26 The Texas Rangers ruled her 31-year-old son's death a homicide in December, but she is still waiting to hear the results or see the autopsy.

"Harris County jail has been defined as the next funeral home to me," says Griffin. "It's unacceptable to wake up as a mother and not know what happened to your child. I've made phone calls, emails, and many requests to get this autopsy. I have not received it."

Evan Lee was one of 27 inmates who died while in custody in 2022. Six deaths have also been reported in the jail in 2023.

Robert Terry, Jr. died May 16 after his family says he requested medical assistance in the jail just a few hours before he collapsed. He was later pronounced dead in the hospital. An inmate we've spoken to over the phone, who says they were in the same pod as Terry, is asking for help from the inside - claiming inadequate medical assistance at the jail.

State Representative Ron Reynolds, who introduced House Bill 3434, says he was disappointed as the Senate decided to not consider the legislation. The bill calls on the Commission on Jail Standards to conduct a study to evaluate the living conditions and safety of inmates in the Harris County jail.

He's hoping it will have another chance for review before the session ends on May 29.