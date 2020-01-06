Islamic religious leader charged with sexual assault in Fort Bend Co.

article

An Islamic religious leader from Fort Bend County was arrested and charged with three counts of indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office served four warrants to Mohamed Omar Ali, 59, on Friday.

Investigators say there are four victims who were minors at the time of the assaults that started in 2013.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ali is a well-known Imam in the Islamic community and teaches throughout Texas and the country. Investigators believe there could be other victims locally and possibly nationally.

Deputies want to talk to anyone who may be a victim or have information about possible victims. Call Sgt. Jonathan Howell at (281)341-4797.

“This is sickening and an abuse of power,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “If your children have had contact with this man, please talk to them. Victims’ identities will be protected.”

Ali is in Fort Bend County Jail on $125,000 bonds. Immigration has also placed a hold on Ali.

