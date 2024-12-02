Is Enron making a comeback? Here's what we know

Houston-based energy giant, Enron, was known for its catastrophic corporate collapse in 2001.

Then on Monday - exactly 23 years after it filed for bankruptcy - the company seemingly re-surfaced with a tweet, using the same old corporate logo and saying 'We're back... Can we talk?'

The post and video on X teased a bigger announcement coming in seven days.

Now here's what we know: a website and social media account tied to the post suggest ties to cryptocurrency.

And the 'Articles of Incorporation' for this latest 'Enron' are tied to two Gen Zers, known for a viral satirical performance on conspiracy theories.

So, as far as we can tell, this looks like a parody. Albeit in poor taste for a lot of people.

The collapse of Enron resulted in tens of thousands of lost jobs, billions of dollars in lost pensions and retirement savings, a number of indictments and convictions, and even a suicide.