Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in north Houston after a car rear-ended a truck Thursday morning.

A Toyota Camry crashed into a Ford F-350 Super Duty truck around 1:15 a.m. on the North Freeway, just south of IH-610 North Loop.

HPD reported that a Ford F-350 transported construction equipment in its bed with three people seated on top of it. At high speed, the 34-year-old female driver of the Camry rear-ended the F-350.

The impact pushed the F-350 forward. The Camry crashed into the center median. The Camry's driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by Houston Fire Department.

The crash appears to have been caused by speed, according to preliminary findings.

The F-350's occupants, including the driver and passenger, sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

"It is a miracle that the people in the bed of that pickup truck sitting on top of that equipment weren't ejected, weren't thrown out of that pickup truck," Sergeant David Rose said. "Had they been, it's likely they would have died."

Preliminary findings suggest that speed was a contributing factor in the crash. No signs of intoxication were detected in the Camry. The investigation is ongoing, and toxicology reports are pending.

The incident caused traffic disruptions, but the scene was cleared by 4:27 a.m. The identities of the involved parties are being withheld pending family notifications.



